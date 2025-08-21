Court Sides with Trump Administration in TPS Case
A federal appeals court supported the Trump administration's bid to end temporary protections for 60,000 migrants from Central America and Nepal. The 9th US Circuit Court issued an emergency stay. Migrant advocates claim the administration's termination of the Temporary Protected Status was illegal, impacting immigrants from Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal.
The federal appeals court has upheld the Trump administration's contention to terminate temporary protections for 60,000 migrants from Central America and Nepal on Wednesday.
The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco granted an emergency stay as part of the administration's appeal, despite claims by immigrant rights advocates that the ending of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for residents of Honduras, Nicaragua, and Nepal was done unlawfully.
Temporary Protected Status provides shelter from deportation and work opportunities for migrants, but the Trump administration aims to revoke this status, potentially permitting the deportation of more immigrants as part of a broader strategy to intensify deportations.
