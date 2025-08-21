Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Asylum Controversy: Allegations Surface

Brazilian police accuse former President Jair Bolsonaro of planning to flee to Argentina for asylum amid pending legal issues. Allegations of obstruction of justice in a coup attempt trial have emerged against Bolsonaro and his son. Investigations target Bolsonaro's ally, Pastor Silas Malafaia.

Updated: 21-08-2025 04:39 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 04:39 IST
Brazilian authorities have accused former President Jair Bolsonaro of conspiring to seek political asylum in Argentina as he faces a trial for an alleged coup attempt. New revelations indicate Bolsonaro had intentions of escaping Brazil to avoid legal repercussions.

The accusations extend to one of Bolsonaro's sons, who is similarly charged with obstruction of justice. The investigation highlights ongoing tensions in Brazilian politics as the Supreme Court reviews the case.

Further implications involve Silas Malafaia, a prominent evangelical pastor and Bolsonaro supporter, whose passport was confiscated by police, intensifying the high-profile investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

