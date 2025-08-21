Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Asylum Letter: A New Twist in Political Drama

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro allegedly drafted a letter seeking asylum from Argentine President Javier Milei, amid legal challenges in Brazil. The letter, found on Bolsonaro's phone, was part of an investigation into his alleged coup plot. Bolsonaro's legal troubles have reignited international interest and controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 08:48 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 08:48 IST
Bolsonaro

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has found himself embroiled in new controversy after a letter allegedly drafted by him seeking political asylum from Argentina's President Javier Milei surfaced. According to federal police reports, this letter was discovered on Bolsonaro's phone last February, two days after his passport was confiscated amid legal issues in Brazil.

Argentine officials confirmed to Reuters that President Milei's office never received such a letter. This revelation adds a fresh layer to Bolsonaro's ongoing legal troubles, where he stands accused of attempting to interfere with a trial regarding an alleged coup attempt. Scheduled for September, this trial could have significant political ramifications.

In a related matter, Bolsonaro has been criticized for reportedly aligning too closely with foreign interests, particularly those of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Audio evidence reveals Bolsonaro seeking advice on social media posts praising Trump. As Bolsonaro's legal team navigates these accusations, the international ramifications and media spotlight continue to deepen the narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

