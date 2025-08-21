Defeat of Karnataka's Cooperative Bill Signals Legislative Rift
The Karnataka Souharda Cooperative (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was defeated in the Legislative Council. Opposition members objected to several provisions, leading to a 23-26 vote against the bill. The ruling party's absence and opposition concerns over cooperative society requirements contributed to the bill's rejection.
The Karnataka Souharda Cooperative (Amendment) Bill, 2025 faced a significant setback after being defeated in the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Members of the BJP and JD(S) parties united in opposition, resulting in a closely contested 23 to 26 vote.
In an unexpected twist, the absence of key Members of the Legislative Council from the ruling party was a significant factor in the bill's downfall, sparking embarrassment for the standing Congress party.
Key concerns included requirements for co-operative societies to maintain 20 percent deposits as liquid assets and new investment regulations. Despite attempts by Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil to address these issues, the opposition's objections predominantly won the day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
