Left Menu

Defeat of Karnataka's Cooperative Bill Signals Legislative Rift

The Karnataka Souharda Cooperative (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was defeated in the Legislative Council. Opposition members objected to several provisions, leading to a 23-26 vote against the bill. The ruling party's absence and opposition concerns over cooperative society requirements contributed to the bill's rejection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-08-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 09:25 IST
Defeat of Karnataka's Cooperative Bill Signals Legislative Rift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka Souharda Cooperative (Amendment) Bill, 2025 faced a significant setback after being defeated in the Legislative Council on Wednesday. Members of the BJP and JD(S) parties united in opposition, resulting in a closely contested 23 to 26 vote.

In an unexpected twist, the absence of key Members of the Legislative Council from the ruling party was a significant factor in the bill's downfall, sparking embarrassment for the standing Congress party.

Key concerns included requirements for co-operative societies to maintain 20 percent deposits as liquid assets and new investment regulations. Despite attempts by Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil to address these issues, the opposition's objections predominantly won the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

Dollar Gains Momentum Ahead of Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium

 Global
2
North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

North Korea's Diplomatic Cold Front

 South Korea
3
Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

Trump's Interest Rate Critique: Housing Market Under Pressure

 Global
4
U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

U.S. Treasury Secretary Praises China Tariff Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025