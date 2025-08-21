Assam Rifles: Guardians at the Indo-Myanmar Border
Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh commends the Assam Rifles for collecting biometrics of illegal entrants from Myanmar, highlighting the ongoing influx. DG Vikas Lakhera revealed 42,000 entries were mapped, with strict surveillance ensuring security along the Indo-Myanmar border.
The former Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, has praised the Assam Rifles for their efforts in documenting the biometrics of illegal entrants from Myanmar. Singh's comments emphasize the ongoing issue of illegal immigration along the Indo-Myanmar border.
Speaking at Manipur University, Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, announced that since December 2024, the paramilitary force identified 42,000 individuals entering India. This initiative underlines the seriousness with which the force treats border security.
With more than 20 battalions stationed at the border, Assam Rifles continues to combat illegal immigration, encouraging public cooperation in their mission. Biometrics have been shared with relevant agencies to monitor the situation closely.
