Enhanced Security for Delhi CM Rekha Gupta after Public Assault

Following an attack on Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during a public interaction program, significant changes in her security arrangements have been implemented. Paramilitary forces are now deployed, and strict protocols are established to prevent such incidents. A suspect has been arrested and charged following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 10:14 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Heightened security measures are now in place outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. Triggered by an assault during a 'Jan Sunwai' program at her Civil Lines Camp Office, this initiative aims to avert any future incidents.

Authorities have taken decisive steps to bolster security protocols governing public interactions with the chief minister. Notably, complainants will no longer have direct access to Gupta during 'Jan Sunwai' sessions. All complaints must undergo verification, and a secure perimeter has been established to maintain a safe distance between visitors and the chief minister.

In response to the alleged attack by Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai, 41, from Gujarat, who was promptly arrested and charged, officials have enforced immediate changes that will apply to all forthcoming public hearings at the Chief Minister's Office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

