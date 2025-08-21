Outcry Over Teacher's Death: CBI Probes Amid Internet Shutdowns

The death of a 19-year-old teacher, Manisha, in Bhiwani has triggered significant unrest, prompting the Haryana government to initiate a CBI investigation. Her body was discovered in a field on August 13, after disappearing two days prior. A third autopsy was performed at AIIMS Delhi after her family's insistence.

In response to public outrage, the government suspended mobile internet services in the Bhiwani district. Demonstrations continued until authorities acceded to demands for a CBI probe and a detailed post-mortem examination. Manisha's family vehemently rejects claims of suicide, further fueling public discontent.

Political leaders, including Congress, have criticized the BJP-led state government's handling of the case, citing a failure in maintaining law and order. Despite a purported suicide note, Manisha's father maintains it was not a suicide and calls for justice. The case remains pivotal, with tensions escalating amid lingering questions about Manisha's tragic death.

