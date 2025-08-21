Russia Plans Nuclear Shield Upgrade Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

In response to mounting geopolitical tensions, Russia plans to enhance its nuclear shield, as stated by the head of the state nuclear corporation, Alexei Likhachev, during an RIA news agency briefing.

Likhachev emphasized that the current global situation poses colossal threats to Russia's existence, underscoring the critical role of its nuclear shield in ensuring sovereignty.

Recognizing these challenges, Likhachev announced intentions to upgrade the country's nuclear defenses, viewing them as both a shield and a sword for future stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)