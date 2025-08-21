Left Menu

Russia Plans Nuclear Shield Upgrade Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Russia aims to enhance its nuclear shield due to significant threats, according to Alexei Likhachev, head of the state nuclear corporation. Emphasizing the link between nuclear capabilities and sovereignty, Likhachev highlighted the need for improvements to counter current geopolitical risks, as reported by RIA news agency.

Updated: 21-08-2025 11:50 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 11:50 IST
In response to mounting geopolitical tensions, Russia plans to enhance its nuclear shield, as stated by the head of the state nuclear corporation, Alexei Likhachev, during an RIA news agency briefing.

Likhachev emphasized that the current global situation poses colossal threats to Russia's existence, underscoring the critical role of its nuclear shield in ensuring sovereignty.

Recognizing these challenges, Likhachev announced intentions to upgrade the country's nuclear defenses, viewing them as both a shield and a sword for future stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

