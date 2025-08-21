Fireworks Warehouse Explosion Sparks Chaos in Karachi
An explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Karachi injured at least 34 people, causing panic and damage to nearby shops. The incident, followed by smaller explosions, forced residents to flee, while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. The cause remains unknown.
An explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, injured at least 34 people on Thursday, causing widespread panic among residents. The blast triggered a fire in the warehouse and neighboring shops, prompting people to flee for safety along a busy street in the bustling port city.
The explosion resulted in smoke billowing from a multi-storey building as firefighters urgently worked to extinguish the blaze. Despite multiple explosions following the initial blast, the cause remains unknown. The strong impact shattered glass in nearby shops, with shards injuring passersby.
Police official Summaiya Tariq reported that 34 injured individuals were taken to hospitals, with four in critical condition. Footage from a local television channel showed panicked citizens and motorists fleeing the scene. This incident occurred a day after heavy monsoon rains flooded Karachi.
