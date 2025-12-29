Chaos Unleashed: Cab Driver Sparks Panic Near Sector 4
A cab driver caused chaos near Sector 4 market by hitting over a dozen vehicles. A video of the incident went viral on social media. Although no serious injuries were reported, a woman sustained injuries. The driver was detained by police, who are investigating further.
- Country:
- India
A cab driver induced widespread panic near Sector 4 market by colliding with over a dozen vehicles, local authorities confirmed. A video of the unnerving occurrence quickly circulated on social media platforms.
Police swiftly intervened, detaining the driver responsible for the chaos. Despite the high number of vehicles involved, authorities report no severe injuries, though a woman who was struck initially did sustain injuries.
Local police said their investigation is ongoing, with potential charges pending the outcome of their inquiry. Community members took matters into their own hands momentarily, as the driver faced backlash at the scene before being taken into custody.
(With inputs from agencies.)
