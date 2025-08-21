Haryana Assembly Monsoon Session Set to Ignite Political Debates

The Monsoon session of the Haryana Assembly, beginning on Friday, is anticipated to be charged with political debates as the opposition parties plan to put the ruling BJP under scrutiny. Key issues include law and order, unemployment, and concerns over government schemes like Ayushman Bharat.

The session will commence with obituary references to honor prominent personalities who passed away since the last session. Legislative business is scheduled for later in the day, while the session is expected to continue until Tuesday, with the House business advisory committee determining its exact duration.

Tensions are high, with the Congress and Indian National Lok Dal ready to challenge the BJP on topics such as the SYL canal issue and inadequate government response in areas like farmers' support and healthcare, amid allegations of increased crime rates and administrative inefficiencies.

