Mizoram Maintains Vigil as Assam Tightens Borders
No cases of illegal immigrants entering Mizoram from Assam have been reported following an eviction drive. A recent police meeting in Aizawl reviewed the Inner Line Permit management and found no disruption. Increased ILP demands were noted due to a recruitment rally, but no threats are anticipated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:39 IST
- Country:
- India
No instances of illegal immigration into Mizoram from neighboring Assam have been reported amid ongoing eviction drives, a senior police official disclosed on Thursday.
This was highlighted during a police officers' meeting at the Aizawl superintendent's office, focusing on the management of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.
The meeting was prompted by concerns raised by a student organization urging enhanced border security after claims of non-tribal entries. The official confirmed Mizoram's non-impact from Assam's eviction efforts.
