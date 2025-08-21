Mizoram Maintains Vigil as Assam Tightens Borders

No instances of illegal immigration into Mizoram from neighboring Assam have been reported amid ongoing eviction drives, a senior police official disclosed on Thursday.

This was highlighted during a police officers' meeting at the Aizawl superintendent's office, focusing on the management of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system.

The meeting was prompted by concerns raised by a student organization urging enhanced border security after claims of non-tribal entries. The official confirmed Mizoram's non-impact from Assam's eviction efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)