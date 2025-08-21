Udaipur to Host National Chintan Shivir on Rural Development, Sept 4–5

Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Rural Development is spearheading a massive campaign for comprehensive rural transformation. In this context, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare & Rural Development, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has announced that a two-day national Chintan Shivir will be held in Udaipur, Rajasthan, on 4–5 September 2025.

The Shivir will bring together rural development ministers from all states, senior officials from Union Territories, central ministries, domain experts, grassroots workers, and beneficiaries, to deliberate on the way forward in building a poverty-free and resilient rural India.

Over Two Crore Women Become ‘Lakhpati Didis’

Highlighting the achievements of the government’s rural development initiatives, Shri Chouhan expressed gratitude to state governments for their cooperation. He noted that the Prime Minister’s flagship initiative of creating three crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’ — rural women earning at least ₹1 lakh annually — is close to being fulfilled, with over two crore women already achieving the milestone.

“This is a remarkable example of women’s empowerment through rural entrepreneurship, self-help groups, and skill-building initiatives,” Shri Chouhan said. He added that the Chintan Shivir will discuss strategies to accelerate progress so that the target is achieved ahead of schedule.

Focus Areas of the Chintan Shivir

According to Shri Chouhan, the upcoming conference will serve as a platform for states and experts to share best practices and collectively chart a five-year roadmap for rural development. Key focus areas include:

Identifying gaps in implementation of existing schemes and improving efficiency.

Strengthening livelihoods and generating employment opportunities for rural youth and women.

Expanding infrastructure under programmes such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Housing for the poor through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) .

Skill development and entrepreneurship promotion in rural communities.

Strategies to ensure that government interventions are “visible in people’s lives, not just in files,” echoing the Prime Minister’s Independence Day message.

Progress in Flagship Rural Schemes

The Union Minister also reviewed the implementation of major schemes:

MGNREGA continues to provide wage employment and asset creation in rural areas.

PMAY-G has significantly advanced rural housing, giving millions of poor families permanent homes.

PMGSY is connecting villages with all-weather roads, boosting rural connectivity and market access.

Skill development initiatives are empowering rural youth with new opportunities in modern sectors.

Call for Collaboration

Shri Chouhan stressed that the success of rural development depends on close collaboration among the Centre, states, and local communities. He urged state ministers and officials to approach the Udaipur Shivir with innovative ideas, a problem-solving mindset, and a collective commitment to achieving the Prime Minister’s vision of a prosperous rural India.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development Dr. Chandrashekhar Pemmasani and Rural Development Secretary Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh also participated in the preparatory video conference, reinforcing the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring the success of the Udaipur deliberations.

Looking Ahead

The Chintan Shivir is expected to result in a comprehensive action plan, aligning national and state-level rural development efforts with the overarching goals of poverty eradication, women’s empowerment, employment generation, and infrastructure creation.

By harnessing collective wisdom and strengthening execution, the government hopes to transform rural India into a hub of opportunity, resilience, and self-reliance.