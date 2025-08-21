Major Drug Bust in Rajasthan: NCB Seizes 2.4 Tonnes of Poppy Straw

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has executed a major bust, seizing over 2.4 tonnes of poppy straw valued at Rs 3.61 crore in Jalore district of Rajasthan. This seizure marks one of the largest crackdowns under 'Operation Prahar', officials announced on Thursday.

The substantial haul was intercepted late Wednesday evening when an NCB team stopped a truck near Sanchore. A detailed search of the vehicle unveiled 2,413.680 kilograms of poppy straw, according to an agency official.

The poppy straw consignment was being transported from Jharkhand to Barmer, Rajasthan. In connection to the seizure, one person was apprehended, and the contraband along with the truck was confiscated under the NDPS Act, 1985. NCB Zonal Director Ghanshyam Soni hailed the operation as a historic success and encouraged the public to report narcotics-related information via the MANAS portal or helpline 1933. NCB also launched a deeper investigation to uncover the supply chain involved in the drug operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)