Family Deception: The Gruesome Tale Behind a Property Dealer's Disappearance
A property dealer, Harveer Singh Malik, was allegedly murdered by his wife and son in Greater Faridabad. The duo, along with Sangeeta's sister, reportedly plotted the murder due to financial disputes. Harveer's body was hidden, and misleading messages were sent to family members to cover up the crime.
- Country:
- India
A property dealer in Greater Faridabad was allegedly murdered by his own wife and son, police revealed on Thursday. Harveer Singh Malik, whose body was discovered in a secluded area, was reportedly killed due to heated financial disputes within the family.
According to police reports, the wife, Sangeeta, and son, Sahil, devised a plan to murder Harveer after a conflict over money. They allegedly hid his body in a sack and disposed of it in a deserted locale. To cover up their crime, Sangeeta misled the family into believing Harveer was abroad, even sending misleading texts from his phone.
The police investigation began after Harveer's brother, Kulveer, filed a complaint expressing suspicion. The arrested mother and son confessed to the crime during interrogation, and a third person, Sangeeta's sister, is also under investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Taliban's Legal Repression: Crimes Against Women in Afghanistan
Netflix Presents 'Inspector Zende': A Nostalgic Crime Drama
This crime of 'election fraud' is being committed against Constitution, it is being done at huge scale across country, alleges Rahu.
For us CCTV footage and voters' list is now evidence in crime, and EC is busy trying to 'destroy' it, alleges Rahul.
Federal Forces Escalate Presence in Washington Amid Crime Concerns