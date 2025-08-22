Left Menu

Fake CBI Heist: Dramatic Loot in Vivek Vihar

A group of robbers, posing as CBI officials, looted Rs 2.3 crore from a businessman's office in Vivek Vihar. The police have apprehended two suspects and recovered Rs 1.08 crore. The gang intercepted the businessman’s associate, posing as officials, and used force to carry out the heist.

New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 00:27 IST
A daring heist unfolded in Vivek Vihar as a group posing as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials looted approximately Rs 2.3 crore from a businessman's office. The gang, including a woman, intercepted Ravi Shankar, a friend of the businessman, Manpreet, while he carried cash out of the property.

The robbers, leveraging their CBI guise, thrashed Shankar and forced him back inside the property where they attacked an employee, Deepak Maheshwari, seizing the remaining cash. Both victims were temporarily confined and threatened not to report the crime, before being released at distant locations.

Acting on a complaint, police traced the getaway vehicles to Faridabad, leading to the arrest of two suspects tied to an NGO near Saket Metro Station. With Rs 1.08 crore recovered, the police continue to hunt for the remaining suspects and stolen funds. A case has been registered as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

