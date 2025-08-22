Trade Tensions: Carney and Trump's Strategic Dialogues

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney engaged in a comprehensive dialogue with U.S. President Donald Trump, primarily focused on the challenges and opportunities within trade and other global issues, Carney's office reported.

The conversation signifies the first known interaction between the two leaders since the end of June, amidst escalating trade tensions between their nations. A government insider mentioned that Carney initiated the discussion.

Efforts to foster a new economic and security partnership remain under negotiation, although both nations have yet to reach consensus. In July, Trump increased tariffs on Canadian imports, inflating existing trade strains. The leaders aim to reconvene their discussions soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)