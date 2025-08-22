Left Menu

Rising Refugee Claims: Trans Americans Seek Asylum in Canada

More Americans are applying for refugee status in Canada, with a notable increase in trans individuals seeking asylum due to regressive trans rights policies in the U.S. Despite Canada's low acceptance rate, recent data shows heightened claims. Legal changes and advocacy from human rights groups underscore growing concerns for LGBTQ safety.

The first half of 2025 has seen a significant number of Americans applying for refugee status in Canada, surpassing the total figures for 2024. Notably, this represents the highest count since 2019, according to the latest data from Canada's Immigration and Refugee Board.

Although Americans constitute a small fraction of the total 55,000 refugee claims, their number indicates a troubling trend, particularly among trans individuals. The U.S. has become a growing source of asylum seekers, as domestic policies under former President Donald Trump and the Supreme Court have rolled back trans rights, affecting access to healthcare, military service, and participation in sports.

Legal experts and human rights groups are raising alarms, prompting Canada's Refugee Board to incorporate more comprehensive documents regarding the U.S.'s treatment of LGBTQ individuals as part of their assessment process. Meanwhile, U.S. Homeland Security emphasizes prioritizing refugees facing actual persecution.

