Priest's U.S. Re-entry Saga: An Unexpected Immigration Hurdle

Father Gustavo Santos, a Catholic priest from Venezuela, faced an unexpected legal hurdle upon his return to the United States. Despite holding a valid religious worker visa, Santos was temporarily refused entry.

The incident occurred under broader immigration policies imposed by President Donald Trump, who partially restricted entry for individuals from Venezuela and six other nations. However, religious worker visa holders were not intended to be affected by these measures.

Miami's archbishop, Thomas Wenski, collaborated with Catholic Legal Services to appeal the decision, securing Santos's re-entry. Critics of Trump's immigration strategies, including many Democrats, argue the actions are unduly severe and discriminatory, with claims of protecting national security often cited by Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)