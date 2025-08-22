Left Menu

ED Raids Jammu Revenue Officials Over Custodian Land Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches across multiple locations in Jammu, targeting revenue officials in a money laundering investigation linked to alleged land grabbing. The raids, covering nine sites, focus on officials involved in custodial land corruption cases from 2022, originally stemming from an FIR by Jammu and Kashmir's Anti-Corruption Bureau.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids in Jammu on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation into money laundering activities tied to the alleged illegal acquisition of custodian land by revenue officials. These actions were confirmed by official sources.

Authorities executed search operations at nine locations in Jammu and an additional site in Udhampur under the directives of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The focus of these raids includes individuals holding the positions of Patwari, such as Pranav Dev Singh and Rahul Kai, as well as Naib Tehsildar Akeel Ahmed, who are implicated in this scandal.

This money laundering probe originates from a First Information Report (FIR) initiated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (Central) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, highlighting serious allegations of land grabbing and corruption involving custodian land belonging to evacuees from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

