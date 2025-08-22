Taiwan's Bold Defense Budget Target Amid Rising Tensions

In a decisive move to strengthen Taiwan's military capabilities, President Lai Ching-te announced plans to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by the end of the decade. The proposal underscores Taiwan's commitment to bolstering its security in the face of mounting threats from China.

On the heels of this announcement, Taiwan's government confirmed an increase in next year's defense budget to 3.32% of GDP, marking a significant rise and aligning with the NATO model. This adjustment includes new allocations for the coast guard, reflecting a comprehensive approach to national security.

The initiative comes amid growing pressure from Washington, urging Taiwan to defend itself more robustly. As China intensifies its military and political maneuvers, Taiwan emphasizes its determination to protect its sovereignty and uphold peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

