Tensions Escalate As Israel Prepares Major Offensive in Gaza
Israel's Defence Minister warned of potential destruction in Gaza City unless Hamas accepts Israel's terms for ceasefire. An expanded military offensive is being prepared, despite fears for hostages. Israel demands Hamas' disarmament and release of captives, while Hamas seeks statehood. Civilian evacuations face logistical challenges amid worsening humanitarian conditions.
In a stern move, Israel's Defence Minister has declared that Gaza City could face severe destruction unless Hamas agrees to Israel's ceasefire demands. The statement comes as Israel readies an intensified military course of action against the region.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the critical nature of releasing hostages and disarming Hamas. Despite Hamas' willingness to consider ceasefire suggestions from Arab mediators, Israel remains firm on its terms, urging immediate compliance.
As preparations for a widespread offensive in Gaza City proceed, significant challenges loom over the safe evacuation of civilians. Many in the embattled region face difficult circumstances, compounded by concerns that the operation might further exacerbate existing humanitarian issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
