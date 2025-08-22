Tensions Escalate As Israel Prepares Major Offensive in Gaza

In a stern move, Israel's Defence Minister has declared that Gaza City could face severe destruction unless Hamas agrees to Israel's ceasefire demands. The statement comes as Israel readies an intensified military course of action against the region.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the critical nature of releasing hostages and disarming Hamas. Despite Hamas' willingness to consider ceasefire suggestions from Arab mediators, Israel remains firm on its terms, urging immediate compliance.

As preparations for a widespread offensive in Gaza City proceed, significant challenges loom over the safe evacuation of civilians. Many in the embattled region face difficult circumstances, compounded by concerns that the operation might further exacerbate existing humanitarian issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)