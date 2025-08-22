Left Menu

European Leaders Rally for Moldova's Independence

Leaders from France, Germany, and Poland will visit Moldova for its Independence Day to support its security and European aspirations. Moldova, a former Soviet republic, is also preparing for elections amid tensions with Russia, which is accused of interfering in its politics to maintain pro-Moscow influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:32 IST
European Leaders Rally for Moldova's Independence
Emmanuel Macron
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk are set to visit Moldova next week. This significant diplomatic gesture comes as Moldova celebrates its Independence Day, highlighting the European leaders' support for the country's security and its aspirations towards European integration, according to a statement from the Elysee on Friday.

Moldova, strategically positioned between Ukraine and Romania, an EU and NATO member, is preparing for pivotal parliamentary elections on September 28. The elections are crucial for the ruling party, which is striving to keep its pro-European stance and maintain a majority amid political challenges.

The Moldovan government has faced accusations from Russia, vehemently denied by Moscow, of political interference aimed at undercutting the government's efforts to forge closer ties with Western nations. This backdrop of geopolitical tension underscores the importance of the upcoming European leaders' visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025