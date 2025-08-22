European Leaders Rally for Moldova's Independence

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk are set to visit Moldova next week. This significant diplomatic gesture comes as Moldova celebrates its Independence Day, highlighting the European leaders' support for the country's security and its aspirations towards European integration, according to a statement from the Elysee on Friday.

Moldova, strategically positioned between Ukraine and Romania, an EU and NATO member, is preparing for pivotal parliamentary elections on September 28. The elections are crucial for the ruling party, which is striving to keep its pro-European stance and maintain a majority amid political challenges.

The Moldovan government has faced accusations from Russia, vehemently denied by Moscow, of political interference aimed at undercutting the government's efforts to forge closer ties with Western nations. This backdrop of geopolitical tension underscores the importance of the upcoming European leaders' visit.

