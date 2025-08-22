In a significant development in the ongoing conflict, Russian troops have reportedly seized control of key settlements in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. The Russian Defence Ministry stated on Friday that their forces now hold Rusyn Yar, Volodymyrivka, and Katerynivka, further solidifying their position in the region.

This announcement marks a strategic advancement for Russian forces in the protracted conflict, which has been marked by intense territorial battles and significant displacement of civilians. The capture of these settlements could have broader implications for the control of the Donetsk region.

However, Reuters, one of the leading global news agencies, has not been able to independently verify the Russian Defence Ministry's claims, leaving some details of the situation unconfirmed as the fluid dynamics on the ground continue to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)