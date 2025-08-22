Left Menu

Russian Troops Secure Strategic Settlements in Donetsk

Russian forces have captured the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Volodymyrivka, and Katerynivka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, as per the Russian Defence Ministry's announcement. Independent verification of this report by Reuters was not immediately possible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-08-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 14:45 IST
Russian Troops Secure Strategic Settlements in Donetsk
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant development in the ongoing conflict, Russian troops have reportedly seized control of key settlements in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. The Russian Defence Ministry stated on Friday that their forces now hold Rusyn Yar, Volodymyrivka, and Katerynivka, further solidifying their position in the region.

This announcement marks a strategic advancement for Russian forces in the protracted conflict, which has been marked by intense territorial battles and significant displacement of civilians. The capture of these settlements could have broader implications for the control of the Donetsk region.

However, Reuters, one of the leading global news agencies, has not been able to independently verify the Russian Defence Ministry's claims, leaving some details of the situation unconfirmed as the fluid dynamics on the ground continue to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025