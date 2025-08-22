Left Menu

Cracking Down on Illegal Sand Mining: ED Charges Seven in Jharkhand Case

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against Ankit Raj and six others in a money laundering case linked to illegal sand mining in Jharkhand. The case involves multiple FIRs, alleging crimes like extortion and running the Jharkhand Tiger Group. The syndicate generated proceeds worth Rs 3.12 crore.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated legal proceedings against Ankit Raj, son of former Jharkhand minister Yogendra Sao, along with six others, in a high-profile money laundering case. The charges stem from illegal sand mining, adding another layer to the ongoing investigation involving multiple FIRs and criminal activities.

The chargesheet, filed before a special PMLA court in Ranchi, names several accused, including Manoj Kumar Agarwal, Pancham Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, Manoj Prasad Dangi, Anil Kumar, and Bindeshwar Kumar Dangi. This case traces back to a series of FIRs filed against Sao and his associates, highlighting various predicate offenses such as extortion and the unauthorized Jharkhand Tiger Group operations.

The ED claims that Ankit Raj orchestrated an elaborate illegal sand mining operation despite the expiry of his mining license in 2019. The illegal endeavors involved sophisticated techniques to mask profits and launder funds, with property attachments totaling Rs 3.02 crore. Ongoing investigations continue to reveal the depths of this illicit syndicate's operations.

