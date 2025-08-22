Left Menu

Karnataka's Push for Mekedatu Reservoir: Resolving Water Disputes

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah advocates for a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu on the Cauvery River, citing excess water release to Tamil Nadu. The reservoir aims to regulate water supply during fluctuations and provide solutions during droughts. Tamil Nadu opposes the project citing potential injustice to its agrarian community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-08-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 16:56 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah renewed his call for a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu on the Cauvery River, claiming that Karnataka has been releasing more water to Tamil Nadu than required.

The proposed reservoir, located in Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's hometown of Kanakapura, would store additional water, addressing both drinking water needs and drought conditions, according to Siddaramaiah.

Despite Tamil Nadu's persistent opposition, claiming it would unfairly affect its people, Siddaramaiah urged cooperation, emphasizing Supreme Court rulings and that the reservoir poses no harm.

