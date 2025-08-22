Karnataka's Push for Mekedatu Reservoir: Resolving Water Disputes

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah renewed his call for a balancing reservoir at Mekedatu on the Cauvery River, claiming that Karnataka has been releasing more water to Tamil Nadu than required.

The proposed reservoir, located in Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's hometown of Kanakapura, would store additional water, addressing both drinking water needs and drought conditions, according to Siddaramaiah.

Despite Tamil Nadu's persistent opposition, claiming it would unfairly affect its people, Siddaramaiah urged cooperation, emphasizing Supreme Court rulings and that the reservoir poses no harm.