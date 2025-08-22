Left Menu

Pivotal India-Bangladesh Border Talks Set to Strengthen Security Ties

India and Bangladesh will engage in bi-annual border talks in Dhaka starting August 25, focusing on crimes across the border and security issues. The BSF and BGB will address threats faced by Indian personnel and civilians, trans-border crimes, and other bilateral concerns to enhance coordination and cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:20 IST
Pivotal India-Bangladesh Border Talks Set to Strengthen Security Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster mutual security efforts, India and Bangladesh are poised to commence their bi-annual border talks in Dhaka on August 25. This high-stakes meeting will address pressing issues such as cross-border crimes and the safety of Indian citizens and security personnel.

Leading the discussions are BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary and BGB DG Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui. The talks will explore strategies to curb crimes, address Indian Insurgent Groups in Bangladesh, and improve border infrastructure and management.

Given Bangladesh's interim government situation, concrete policy decisions may not surface. Nevertheless, both sides are committed to strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing border safety through collaborative efforts and confidence-building measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as U.S. Ambassador to India Amid Trade Tensions

Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as U.S. Ambassador to India Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Trump Secures US Stake in Intel Amid National Security Concerns

Trump Secures US Stake in Intel Amid National Security Concerns

 United States
3
High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dilemmas

High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dil...

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025