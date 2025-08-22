Supreme Court Stays High Court Order on Arif Masood's College Scam Probe

The Supreme Court has intervened in the ongoing legal tussle concerning Congress MLA Arif Masood, staying an order from the Madhya Pradesh High Court that called for an FIR and an SIT probe. The accusations against Masood involve the illegal operation of a college using forged documents.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government regarding the appeal made by the college. The prominent Indira Priyadarshini College, the center of this legal storm, is challenging a high court ruling.

Previously, the Madhya Pradesh police had formed a three-member SIT under Additional Director General of Police Sanjeev Shami to investigate the matter. This development came after the government's contentious cancellation of the college's recognition, a decision now under scrutiny.

