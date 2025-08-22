Left Menu

Supreme Court Stays High Court Order on Arif Masood's College Scam Probe

The Supreme Court has paused a Madhya Pradesh High Court order demanding an FIR and SIT investigation into Congress MLA Arif Masood. He's accused of operating a college with forged documents. The case involves the de-recognition of Indira Priyadarshini College. The High Court originally directed an SIT probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:43 IST
Supreme Court Stays High Court Order on Arif Masood's College Scam Probe
Arif Masood
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has intervened in the ongoing legal tussle concerning Congress MLA Arif Masood, staying an order from the Madhya Pradesh High Court that called for an FIR and an SIT probe. The accusations against Masood involve the illegal operation of a college using forged documents.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government regarding the appeal made by the college. The prominent Indira Priyadarshini College, the center of this legal storm, is challenging a high court ruling.

Previously, the Madhya Pradesh police had formed a three-member SIT under Additional Director General of Police Sanjeev Shami to investigate the matter. This development came after the government's contentious cancellation of the college's recognition, a decision now under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as U.S. Ambassador to India Amid Trade Tensions

Trump Nominates Sergio Gor as U.S. Ambassador to India Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
2
Trump Secures US Stake in Intel Amid National Security Concerns

Trump Secures US Stake in Intel Amid National Security Concerns

 United States
3
High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dilemmas

High Stakes Summit: Navigating the U.S.-South Korea Alliance and Defense Dil...

 Global
4
Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

Bolsonaro's Asylum Document Sparks Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025