Justice Served: Man Sentenced for Patricide

A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing his father during a domestic altercation over three years ago, authorities reported on Friday.

The ruling was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar Dwivedi, who also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the accused, Mahendra Kumar. Should Kumar fail to pay the fine, he will face an additional four months of imprisonment.

The incident occurred on December 23, 2021, according to government counsel Vinod Kumar Pathak. Meena Devi reported that her brother-in-law, Mahendra Kumar, struck her father-in-law, Ashok Panika, on the head with a wooden stick after a dispute in their village of Harhori. Panika suffered severe injuries and died in a hospital, resulting in an FIR and a subsequent chargesheet that led to Kumar's conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)