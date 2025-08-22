Left Menu

Washington Deployment: Armed National Guard Troops Amidst Controversy

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered National Guard troops patrolling Washington to carry firearms amid President Trump's law enforcement efforts in the capital. This move comes as Trump claims heightened safety in the city. The decision has faced criticism, with concerns over its necessity and potential political motivations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:26 IST
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth
  • Country:
  • United States

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has authorized National Guard troops to carry firearms while patrolling Washington, D.C., marking an intensification of President Donald Trump's ongoing law enforcement efforts in the capital.

This decision comes amidst increased military presence due to Trump's campaign to bolster security against crime, homelessness, and illegal immigration, with support from states governed by Republicans.

Critics argue that most National Guard members lack appropriate training for such enforcement, questioning its purpose and hinting at possible political motives behind the armed presence.

