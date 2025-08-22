Washington Deployment: Armed National Guard Troops Amidst Controversy

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has authorized National Guard troops to carry firearms while patrolling Washington, D.C., marking an intensification of President Donald Trump's ongoing law enforcement efforts in the capital.

This decision comes amidst increased military presence due to Trump's campaign to bolster security against crime, homelessness, and illegal immigration, with support from states governed by Republicans.

Critics argue that most National Guard members lack appropriate training for such enforcement, questioning its purpose and hinting at possible political motives behind the armed presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)