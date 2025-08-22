Left Menu

Strategic Visit: Lt. Gen. Mishra's Command at the LoC

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, GOC of the White Knight Corps, visited the LoC in Naushera, Jammu and Kashmir, to assess security and operational readiness. Emphasizing robust defense and surveillance, he underscored the importance of safeguarding territorial integrity in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-08-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 23:33 IST
  • India

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army's White Knight Corps, paid a visit to forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naushera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday. During his visit, he called for enhanced defensive and surveillance measures to protect the region's territorial integrity.

The visit was aimed at assessing the current security situation and reviewing the operational readiness of troops stationed at the LoC. The GOC was accompanied by the GOC of the Ace of Spades division, as confirmed by a statement from the White Knight Corps on social media.

Throughout the visit, Lt. Gen. Mishra stressed the critical need for robust defensive and surveillance strategies to ensure mission effectiveness and secure territorial integrity in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

