Spa Syndicate: Trafficking Racket Thwarted in Mathura

A trafficking racket was dismantled in Mathura's Krishna Nagar, leading to the arrest of four individuals and the rescue of 15 women. The operation took place at two local spa centers. Investigations continue to uncover further details about the illicit activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 23-08-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 00:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant police operation conducted in Mathura's Krishna Nagar, authorities have successfully dismantled an immoral trafficking racket. The operation resulted in the arrest of four individuals and the rescue of 15 women from two spa centers.

The raids, led by Circle Officer Aashna Chaudhary, targeted Blossom Spa and Heaven Spa, both situated within the Kotwali Police Station jurisdiction. During the operation, substantial physical evidence was discovered, providing incriminating proof of the centers' involvement in illicit activities.

Law enforcement has lodged a case under relevant legal sections, as further investigations are in progress to delve deeper into the extent of the trafficking operations.

