Himachal Pradesh Disaster Relief Row: Accusations Fly

Himachal Pradesh's Revenue Minister, Jagat Singh Negi, sharply criticized the BJP and opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur, accusing them of negligence linked to recent disasters in the region. In a heated debate, Negi claimed the former administration's illegal logging and construction without permission exacerbated the crisis.

Negi alleged that under Thakur's tenure as chief minister, a significant reduction in forest cover heightened disaster risks. He also accused Thakur of prioritizing his Seraj assembly constituency over other affected areas, suggesting a lack of comprehensive disaster management strategy.

The BJP, which staged a boycott in response to Negi's statements, saw further allegations of politicizing disaster relief and depriving Congress supporters of aid. Meanwhile, Negi emphasized that disaster relief should be apolitical and called for transparency from the BJP regarding funds and allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)