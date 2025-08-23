Left Menu

Tensions Flare: North Korea Denounces South's Border Actions

North Korea has condemned South Korea's military for firing warning shots and increasing broadcasts in their shared border area. Citing this as a provocation, North Korea warned of countermeasures if its barrier-building project is obstructed. Tensions escalate amid ongoing U.S.-South Korea military drills.

Updated: 23-08-2025 03:25 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 03:25 IST
On Saturday, North Korea accused the South Korean military of firing warning shots in the inter-Korean border area earlier in the week, labeling it a deliberate provocation. This accusation comes via a statement from North Korean state media, KCNA.

North Korea claimed increased hostile broadcasts from South Korea signaling rising tensions. In response, North Korea has been constructing barriers in the fortified border zone, while also dismantling previously established inter-Korean roads and railways.

Adding to the tension, North Korea has condemned ongoing U.S.-South Korean military exercises, calling them provocative and akin to war rehearsals. This comes despite efforts by the South Korean President to ease military activities along the border. The international community watches closely as these developments unfold.

