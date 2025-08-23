Left Menu

Controversy Rekindled: Salwa Judum Ban and Its Aftermath in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma criticizes Justice B Sudershan Reddy, a Congress vice-presidential nominee, for his 2011 ruling against the Salwa Judum movement. Sharma claims that the ban sparked increased Naxal violence in Bastar and argues that the ruling ignored local voices. He reaffirms the state's resolve to eliminate Naxalism.

Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma has reignited debate over the controversial 2011 Supreme Court decision that banned the Salwa Judum movement, attributing it to a rise in Naxal violence across Bastar. Justice B Sudershan Reddy issued the ruling that Sharma claims had devastating effects on the region.

During a recent talk at Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini, Sharma slammed Reddy, now nominated for vice presidency by Congress, suggesting the ruling had ignored the plight of Bastar's residents. "Locals were victimized by Naxals, following the dissolution of their self-defensive Salwa Judum camps," Sharma said, encouraging audience reflection on the movement's grassroots origins.

Sharma emphasized the state's commitment to eradicating Naxal insurgency by 2026, asserting that the BJP government strives to engage displaced individuals with mainstream society. Criticizing Naxal ideology as fear-mongering, Sharma reiterated the government's dedication to uphold constitutional law in all parts of Bastar.

