Heroin Smuggler Nabbed in Joint BSF-NCB Operation

A drug smuggler was arrested with heroin valued at Rs 50 lakh, according to the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday.

The arrest occurred during a joint search operation by BSF troops and the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) near the International Border at Miran Sahib on August 22, the border force announced via a social media post.

Officials stated that the suspect is currently under interrogation, with additional arrests and recoveries anticipated as the investigation unfolds.