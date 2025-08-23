Left Menu

Heroin Smuggler Nabbed in Joint BSF-NCB Operation

A drug smuggler carrying heroin worth Rs 50 lakh was arrested by Border Security Force and Narcotic Control Bureau near the International Border. The apprehension took place during a joint search operation at Miran Sahib. Further arrests and recoveries are anticipated as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-08-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 08:43 IST
Heroin Smuggler Nabbed in Joint BSF-NCB Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A drug smuggler was arrested with heroin valued at Rs 50 lakh, according to the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday.

The arrest occurred during a joint search operation by BSF troops and the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) near the International Border at Miran Sahib on August 22, the border force announced via a social media post.

Officials stated that the suspect is currently under interrogation, with additional arrests and recoveries anticipated as the investigation unfolds.

