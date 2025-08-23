Heroin Smuggler Nabbed in Joint BSF-NCB Operation
A drug smuggler carrying heroin worth Rs 50 lakh was arrested by Border Security Force and Narcotic Control Bureau near the International Border. The apprehension took place during a joint search operation at Miran Sahib. Further arrests and recoveries are anticipated as the investigation continues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-08-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 08:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A drug smuggler was arrested with heroin valued at Rs 50 lakh, according to the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday.
The arrest occurred during a joint search operation by BSF troops and the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) near the International Border at Miran Sahib on August 22, the border force announced via a social media post.
Officials stated that the suspect is currently under interrogation, with additional arrests and recoveries anticipated as the investigation unfolds.
- READ MORE ON:
- drug
- smuggler
- heroin
- BSF
- NCB
- arrest
- operation
- international border
- Miran Sahib
- narcotics
Advertisement