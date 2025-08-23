Left Menu

Thane Gears Up for Civic Elections: Draft Ward Boundaries Announced

The Thane Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra has published draft ward boundaries for upcoming civic elections and is seeking public input. Citizens have until September 4 to submit suggestions or objections. Thane is divided into 33 wards with 131 corporators, and elections have been pending since March 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 23-08-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 10:42 IST
The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has released draft boundaries for the city wards in preparation for the forthcoming civic elections. The announcement has been met with an invitation for citizens to share their suggestions and objections by September 4.

The draft details are accessible at ward offices, the civic headquarters, and on the corporation's official website. Thane city is segmented into 33 wards, housing a total of 131 corporators. Of these, 32 wards will have four corporators each, while one will have three, according to the TMC's release.

Civic elections have been on hold since March 2023, following the end of the undivided Shiv Sena's control. The corporation is keen on receiving feedback to ensure fair representation and streamlined governance in the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

