Suspicious Activity Detected Near Parliament: CISF in Action

A 20-year-old man was apprehended by CISF near Parliament House Complex. No incriminating items were found on him, but he was handed over to police for investigation. This comes after recent security breaches, prompting enhanced security measures at the complex.

  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old man was detained by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) near the Parliament House Complex on Saturday. Following his apprehension, he was handed over to local police for further questioning, though nothing incriminating was discovered during an initial investigation.

The incident occurred around 9:30 am on Raisina Road, between the Rail Bhawan and the Parliament House. The man, who had traveled from Bengaluru and was en route to Dubai, carried identification documents on his phone, including his Aadhaar and passport.

This apprehension marks heightened security measures following recent breaches, such as the scaling of the complex walls and an incident involving yellow smoke canisters. The CISF, replacing previous security forces, maintains a proactive stance to secure the complex from potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

