Burglary Spree Rocks Ramban: Calls for Action

Burglars targeted eight shops, two homes, and a temple in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident has sparked protests from locals demanding quick action and better security.

In a shocking series of events, unidentified burglars looted eight shops, two homes, and a temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials revealed on Saturday.

The burglaries occurred during the wee hours between Friday and Saturday at Maitra Chowk, prompting local residents to protest. They demand the immediate arrest of those responsible and urgent measures to enhance area security, the officials noted.

The affected establishments include a couple of general stores, a shoe shop, a hardware outlet, a workshop, and a clothes store. Both residences robbed had reportedly been unoccupied for several days.

