Umar Ansari Transferred Amidst Legal Turmoil

Umar Ansari, the son of the deceased gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was moved from Ghazipur prison to Kasganj district jail as per a government directive, officials disclosed on Saturday.

Police sources confirm that Umar was detained in Lucknow on August 3 for allegedly submitting fake documents in a petition regarding his father's confiscated property under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act.

The authorities have stated that documents purportedly contained forged signatures from Umar's mother, Afshan Ansari, who remains at large with a reward posted for her capture. Charges have been filed against Umar in connection with the fraud.

