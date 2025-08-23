Left Menu

Umar Ansari Transferred Amidst Legal Turmoil

Umar Ansari, son of the late Mukhtar Ansari, has been moved from Ghazipur to Kasganj jail after being arrested for allegedly forging documents related to his father's seized property. The police claim the documents included forged signatures of his mother, who is currently wanted by authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghazipur(Up) | Updated: 23-08-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 15:36 IST
Umar Ansari Transferred Amidst Legal Turmoil
  • Country:
  • India

Umar Ansari, the son of the deceased gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was moved from Ghazipur prison to Kasganj district jail as per a government directive, officials disclosed on Saturday.

Police sources confirm that Umar was detained in Lucknow on August 3 for allegedly submitting fake documents in a petition regarding his father's confiscated property under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act.

The authorities have stated that documents purportedly contained forged signatures from Umar's mother, Afshan Ansari, who remains at large with a reward posted for her capture. Charges have been filed against Umar in connection with the fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025