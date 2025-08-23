Left Menu

Sleeper Cell Supporter Captured: Major Breakthrough in Terror Investigation

The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency arrested Altaf Hussain Wagay, an over-ground worker linked to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, who acted as a sleeper cell. This arrest is part of an ongoing investigation revealing his connection to a terrorist handler, exposing involvement in orchestrating anti-national activities.

Updated: 23-08-2025 15:46 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) has made a significant breakthrough in a terrorism case by arresting an over-ground worker, Altaf Hussain Wagay, linked to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

Wagay, who hails from Reban Gund in Shopian, was allegedly operating as a sleeper cell, facilitating unlawful activities on the instructions of a terrorist handler associated with the group.

This arrest comes as part of SIA Kashmir's ongoing investigation, which has uncovered substantial evidence of Wagay's engagement in terrorist conspiracies and his role in propagating anti-India narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

