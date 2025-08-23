Sleeper Cell Supporter Captured: Major Breakthrough in Terror Investigation

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) has made a significant breakthrough in a terrorism case by arresting an over-ground worker, Altaf Hussain Wagay, linked to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

Wagay, who hails from Reban Gund in Shopian, was allegedly operating as a sleeper cell, facilitating unlawful activities on the instructions of a terrorist handler associated with the group.

This arrest comes as part of SIA Kashmir's ongoing investigation, which has uncovered substantial evidence of Wagay's engagement in terrorist conspiracies and his role in propagating anti-India narratives.

