Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

The death toll from the LPG tanker fire in Punjab has risen to three as another victim succumbed to injuries. The explosion, which occurred following a collision near Mandiala Adda, left 21 others injured, and caused extensive damage to nearby properties.

Hoshiarpur Superintendent Mukesh Kumar confirmed that Dharminder Verma, severely burned and transferred to Amritsar's Government Medical College, died en route. Tanker driver Sukhjeet Singh and Balwant Rai also perished. In response, Punjab's Chief Minister announced monetary aid for the bereaved families and medical support for the injured.

A massive protest by upset residents halted traffic, demanding compensation and accountability, leading to governmental assurances of action against those responsible. Authorities sealed off the accident site while investigating potential illegal activities concerning the transport of LPG.

