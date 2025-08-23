Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Explosion Claims Lives

A tragic LPG tanker explosion near Mandiala Adda claimed three lives and injured 21 others. The explosion was triggered by a collision between the tanker and another vehicle, resulting in a massive fire that engulfed nearby shops and homes. Authorities are investigating the incident and residents demand accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:08 IST
Tragedy Strikes: LPG Tanker Explosion Claims Lives
  • Country:
  • India

The death toll from the LPG tanker fire in Punjab has risen to three as another victim succumbed to injuries. The explosion, which occurred following a collision near Mandiala Adda, left 21 others injured, and caused extensive damage to nearby properties.

Hoshiarpur Superintendent Mukesh Kumar confirmed that Dharminder Verma, severely burned and transferred to Amritsar's Government Medical College, died en route. Tanker driver Sukhjeet Singh and Balwant Rai also perished. In response, Punjab's Chief Minister announced monetary aid for the bereaved families and medical support for the injured.

A massive protest by upset residents halted traffic, demanding compensation and accountability, leading to governmental assurances of action against those responsible. Authorities sealed off the accident site while investigating potential illegal activities concerning the transport of LPG.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

Sri Lanka's Former President Faces Legal Turmoil Amid Health Concerns

 Sri Lanka
2
AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

AIADMK's Stand Against Methane Project Sparks Hope for Tamil Nadu Farmers

 India
3
Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

Dueling Ideologies: B Sudershan Reddy Speaks on Vice Presidential Race

 India
4
Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

Government's Stance on Farmer Compensation Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025