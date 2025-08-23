Left Menu

Schemes and Scams: Unveiling a High-Profile Government Job Fraud

Delhi Police have arrested Sagar Singh for operating a fraud targeting educated women, offering fake government jobs. Singh, with a history of crime, used impersonation and fake credentials to deceive victims. A woman reported the scam after transferring money for a non-existent position. Investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have apprehended a 27-year-old man reportedly orchestrating a job fraud scheme aimed at educated women and advocates, promising them prestigious government roles, as confirmed on Saturday.

Sagar Singh, hailing from Ghaziabad, allegedly maintained a facade of being well-connected to secure these fictitious jobs. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Gautam, Singh tracked government job details and impersonated officials.

A recent complaint from Vishwas Nagar resident Shikha Tiwari brought the scheme to light. Singh's methods included impersonation and secure-looking communication, convincing victims to transfer money. Authorities are now pursuing additional victims and potential accomplices in this ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

