India, Australia Advance 11th Round of CECA Talks Toward Early Conclusion

India and Australia have taken another decisive step forward in their ongoing trade negotiations with the successful conclusion of the 11th Round of the India–Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ind-Aus CECA), held in New Delhi from 18–23 August 2025.

The week-long discussions, attended by senior officials and negotiators from both countries, focused on deepening the bilateral trade and investment relationship by creating a comprehensive and forward-looking framework that reflects the economic priorities of both nations.

Wide-Ranging Negotiations Covering Key Sectors

Building upon the progress achieved in earlier rounds and intersessional meetings, negotiators discussed a broad spectrum of issues, including:

Trade in Goods – Tariff liberalization, market access opportunities, and rules to enhance predictability in trade.

Trade in Services and Mobility – Addressing professional mobility, recognition of qualifications, and greater access for service providers.

Digital Trade – Data flows, e-commerce facilitation, and digital security frameworks.

Rules of Origin – Ensuring transparency in determining product origin for preferential tariffs.

Legal and Institutional Provisions – Mechanisms for dispute settlement and enforcement of commitments.

Environment, Labour, and Gender Provisions – Integration of sustainability, labour rights, and inclusive trade principles into the agreement.

The discussions helped both sides achieve greater clarity on convergence areas, while also identifying issues that require further technical deliberation.

Reaffirmation of Commitment

At the conclusion of the 11th round, both India and Australia reaffirmed their shared vision of advancing the Ind-Aus CECA in a manner that:

Delivers meaningful benefits for businesses and consumers.

Creates new economic opportunities for workers, farmers, and service providers.

Ensures a balanced, equitable, and mutually beneficial outcome.

Both sides also agreed to maintain momentum through virtual intersessional meetings, ensuring continued progress on pending chapters ahead of the next physical round.

Strategic Importance of CECA

The Ind-Aus CECA is seen as a cornerstone of the India–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, expanding on the India–Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), which entered into force in 2022. While the ECTA covered tariff reductions on key goods, the CECA is aimed at a broader, more ambitious framework, encompassing services, investment, digital trade, and sustainable development.

For India, the CECA aligns with its strategy of expanding trade ties through bilateral and plurilateral agreements, while safeguarding domestic priorities such as employment, technology transfer, and value chain integration. For Australia, the CECA represents an opportunity to strengthen its trade diversification, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, at a time when global economic landscapes are shifting.

Towards an Early Conclusion

With this round, both partners reiterated their intent to work towards the early conclusion of negotiations. Officials emphasized that the shared ambition, mutual trust, and strong convergence of economic interests between India and Australia place the CECA on track for timely finalization.

Looking ahead, the CECA is expected to serve as a future-ready framework, positioning both nations to capitalize on emerging opportunities in technology, clean energy, critical minerals, agriculture, and services trade.

India’s Expanding Trade Network

India’s steady progress in trade negotiations with multiple partners—including the UAE, EU, UK, Canada, and others—reflects its determination to strengthen global economic partnerships that are anchored in national priorities but aligned with global aspirations. The CECA with Australia, a trusted strategic partner in the Indo-Pacific, is viewed as a crucial step in this journey.