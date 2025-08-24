Left Menu

Drone Debris Sparks Fire at Russian Port

Debris from a destroyed Ukrainian drone ignited a fire at Novatek's Ust-Luga terminal in Russia's Leningrad region. Emergency teams are on the scene, with no casualties reported. Governor Drozdenko confirmed about 10 Ukrainian drones were intercepted and destroyed over the port.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-08-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 24-08-2025 10:10 IST
Debris from a Ukrainian drone, which was destroyed, ignited a fire at Novatek's Ust-Luga terminal early Sunday morning. This incident occurred in Russia's Leningrad region, as reported by Alexander Drozdenko, the regional governor.

Firefighters and emergency services are actively working to contain and extinguish the blaze, according to Drozdenko's statement on the Telegram messaging app. Preliminary reports suggest that there have been no casualties as a result of the fire.

Governor Drozdenko further mentioned that approximately 10 Ukrainian drones had been destroyed over the port area, emphasizing the scale of the attempted incursions.

