Supreme Court Denies Early Hearing on Jammu and Kashmir Statehood Appeal

The Supreme Court refused to advance the hearing date for pleas on Jammu and Kashmir's statehood restoration. Scheduled for October 10, the hearing follows the plea for early consideration after a past verdict upheld Article 370's revocation. The decision underlines ongoing constitutional deliberations.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 12:03 IST
The Supreme Court has rejected requests to expedite the hearing date for cases concerning the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, currently set for October 10.

A bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai previously sought a government response within eight weeks on a petition calling for the restoration of statehood to the region. This decision comes amid potential geopolitical tensions and considerations outlined in recent court discussions.

The anticipation builds as past court rulings affirmed Article 370's revocation but mandated legislative elections in the union territory by September 2024 and an eventual restoration of statehood. This complex constitutional matter ties into broader governance and social implications for the region's future.

