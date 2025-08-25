Left Menu

Lebanon's Pivotal Move: Path to Disarmament and Regional Stability

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu praised Lebanon's decision to disarm Hezbollah by 2025, hinting at a possible Israeli military withdrawal. This follows US pressure on Beirut for disarmament post the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war. Hezbollah remains resistant until Israel ceases airstrikes and relinquishes territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-08-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 13:43 IST
Lebanon's Pivotal Move: Path to Disarmament and Regional Stability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has commended the Lebanese government's recent pledge to work towards disarming Hezbollah by the close of 2025. The move is seen as a significant step that could trigger Israeli troop withdrawals from Lebanese territory. Netanyahu highlighted that reciprocal measures could follow Lebanon's progress on this front, including a gradual reduction of Israeli military presence in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah, however, remains firm that discussions on disarmament will not commence until Israel vacates five strategic hills within Lebanon and halts consistent airstrikes targeting the group. The airstrikes have claimed numerous lives, predominantly affecting Hezbollah members since the ceasefire in November, which ended the protracted Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

The pledge from Beirut comes amid mounting US pressure to neutralize Hezbollah, whose recent 14-month conflict with Israel resulted in severe leadership losses. The international community, including Netanyahu, views this initiative as potentially pivotal for future regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

Unveiling the Checua: A Lost Lineage in Colombian History

 Global
2
Rahul Patil Switches Sides: A Political Shift in Maharashtra

Rahul Patil Switches Sides: A Political Shift in Maharashtra

 India
3
Global Cues Boost Indian Equities as IT Sector Leads

Global Cues Boost Indian Equities as IT Sector Leads

 India
4
U.S. Open Chaos: Medvedev's Meltdown Amidst Court Intrusion

U.S. Open Chaos: Medvedev's Meltdown Amidst Court Intrusion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025