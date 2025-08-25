Lebanon's Pivotal Move: Path to Disarmament and Regional Stability
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu praised Lebanon's decision to disarm Hezbollah by 2025, hinting at a possible Israeli military withdrawal. This follows US pressure on Beirut for disarmament post the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war. Hezbollah remains resistant until Israel ceases airstrikes and relinquishes territory.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has commended the Lebanese government's recent pledge to work towards disarming Hezbollah by the close of 2025. The move is seen as a significant step that could trigger Israeli troop withdrawals from Lebanese territory. Netanyahu highlighted that reciprocal measures could follow Lebanon's progress on this front, including a gradual reduction of Israeli military presence in southern Lebanon.
Hezbollah, however, remains firm that discussions on disarmament will not commence until Israel vacates five strategic hills within Lebanon and halts consistent airstrikes targeting the group. The airstrikes have claimed numerous lives, predominantly affecting Hezbollah members since the ceasefire in November, which ended the protracted Israel-Hezbollah conflict.
The pledge from Beirut comes amid mounting US pressure to neutralize Hezbollah, whose recent 14-month conflict with Israel resulted in severe leadership losses. The international community, including Netanyahu, views this initiative as potentially pivotal for future regional stability.
