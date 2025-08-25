Corruption Scandal: Kursk Deputy Governor Detained Amid Embezzlement Allegations

Vladimir Bazarov, the deputy governor of the Kursk region in Russia, has been detained on charges related to the embezzlement of 1 billion roubles, or approximately $12.4 million, funds that were allocated for defensive structures. The TASS state news agency confirmed a search of Bazarov's office.

Kursk Governor Alexander Khinshtein confirmed Bazarov's detention, linking it to his previous role in the Belgorod region, yet declined to provide additional information. Efforts to contact Bazarov or his legal representative were reportedly unsuccessful.

Since last year's military advance by Ukrainian forces into the Kursk region, Russia has intensified corruption probes against its officials. In a related case, Roman Starovoit, after being dismissed as transport minister by President Putin, was found dead, allegedly having taken his own life.

(With inputs from agencies.)