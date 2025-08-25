Corruption Scandal: Kursk Deputy Governor Detained Amid Embezzlement Allegations
The deputy governor of Kursk, a Russian region bordering Ukraine, Vladimir Bazarov, has been detained over a criminal case involving embezzlement of $12.4 million meant for defensive fortifications. This development follows corruption investigations into Russian officials since Ukraine's significant military incursion last year.
Vladimir Bazarov, the deputy governor of the Kursk region in Russia, has been detained on charges related to the embezzlement of 1 billion roubles, or approximately $12.4 million, funds that were allocated for defensive structures. The TASS state news agency confirmed a search of Bazarov's office.
Kursk Governor Alexander Khinshtein confirmed Bazarov's detention, linking it to his previous role in the Belgorod region, yet declined to provide additional information. Efforts to contact Bazarov or his legal representative were reportedly unsuccessful.
Since last year's military advance by Ukrainian forces into the Kursk region, Russia has intensified corruption probes against its officials. In a related case, Roman Starovoit, after being dismissed as transport minister by President Putin, was found dead, allegedly having taken his own life.
