NHTSA Launches Probe into Honda Engine Failures

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has initiated an investigation into over 1.4 million Honda vehicles due to concerns over engine failures linked to a possible defect. The probe follows the recall of 249,000 vehicles earlier, prompted by numerous failure reports.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened an investigation into more than 1.4 million Honda vehicles sold in the United States. This action arises from concerns that connecting rod bearing failures in their engines may result in complete engine failure.

The probe involves 2018-2020 Acura TLX, 2016-2020 Acura MDX, 2016-2020 Honda Pilot, 2018-2020 Honda Odyssey, and 2017-2019 Honda Ridgeline models. In 2024, this follows the recall of 249,000 vehicles in November 2023, after serious engine issues were reported in these models.

Honda recalled the vehicles to address a potential manufacturing defect with the engine crankshaft, which may cause the connecting rod bearing to wear prematurely and seize. The NHTSA has continued its investigation to evaluate the broader impact and potential safety risks associated with these engine failures.

