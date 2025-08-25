Left Menu

Israel Backs Lebanese Efforts in Hezbollah Disarmament

Israel has announced its support for Lebanon's efforts to disarm Hezbollah, following a Lebanese cabinet decision to endorse a U.S.-led disarmament plan. The U.S. framework, submitted by envoy Tom Barrack, seeks to curb Hezbollah's military power, raising tensions within Lebanon. Israel may adjust its military stance if the plan progresses.

25-08-2025
In a move that has stirred controversy, Israel announced its readiness to support Lebanon's efforts to disarm Hezbollah, according to the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This comes after Lebanon's cabinet agreed to back a U.S. plan aimed at disarming Iranian-backed militants.

If the Lebanese Army begins to implement this internationally sponsored disarmament proposal, Israel indicated it could reduce its military presence, contingent upon a coordinated U.S. security mechanism. The plan, detailed by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, proposes significant measures to curb Hezbollah's influence in the region.

Despite past rejections from Hezbollah, this plan follows last year's devastating conflict and subsequent U.S.-brokered ceasefire. Israel continues to hold strategic positions and conduct air strikes, citing threats from Hezbollah activities. The next steps hinge on Lebanon's commitment to the disarmament roadmap.

